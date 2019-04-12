× GRFD names 49th ‘Firefighter of the Year’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Fire Department received a prestigious honor Friday night.

Lt. Matt Keusch was named Firefighter of the Year, making him the 49th person to receive the honor.

“It’s a huge honor, I’m very humbled about it,” he said. “I feel like any of my coworkers could be receiving this award.”

Keush says he wants to make the Grand Rapids Fire Department a better place than he found it.

“It’s just an honor to be a part of this department, I love serving the citizens of Grand Rapids, the community and all the visitors that come to Grand Rapids,” he said. “When somebody calls, it’s usually their worst day if they’re calling for us, so to be able to go there and see these people in the worst day and be able to help out, it’s a great feeling to be able to help somebody.”