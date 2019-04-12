GRFD names 49th ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Posted 9:38 PM, April 12, 2019, by

Lt. Matt Keusch (middle right) receives the Grand Rapids Fire Department's Firefighter of the Year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Fire Department received a prestigious honor Friday night.

Lt. Matt Keusch was named Firefighter of the Year, making him the 49th person to receive the honor.

“It’s a huge honor, I’m very humbled about it,” he said. “I feel like any of my coworkers could be receiving this award.”

Keush says he wants to make the Grand Rapids Fire Department a better place than he found it.

“It’s just an honor to be a part of this department, I love serving the citizens of Grand Rapids, the community and all the visitors that come to Grand Rapids,” he said. “When somebody calls, it’s usually their worst day if they’re calling for us, so to be able to go there and see these people in the worst day and be able to help out, it’s a great feeling to be able to help somebody.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.