Griffins drop eighth straight game during pivotal playoff race

Posted 11:46 PM, April 12, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Griffins were looking for their seventh consecutive playoff berth on Friday night with a win over Manitoba. However, the Moose came away with the 4-1 win as Grand Rapids dropped their eighth consecutive game. The Griffins also could have locked up the playoff spot with an Iowa loss to Chicago but the Wild would come back to force overtime and went on to win 2-1.

The Griffins now have a pivotal regular season finale on Saturday night in Milwaukee against the Admirals. With a win or Iowa loss to Rockford, the Griffins are in the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.