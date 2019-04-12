Griffins drop eighth straight game during pivotal playoff race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Griffins were looking for their seventh consecutive playoff berth on Friday night with a win over Manitoba. However, the Moose came away with the 4-1 win as Grand Rapids dropped their eighth consecutive game. The Griffins also could have locked up the playoff spot with an Iowa loss to Chicago but the Wild would come back to force overtime and went on to win 2-1.

The Griffins now have a pivotal regular season finale on Saturday night in Milwaukee against the Admirals. With a win or Iowa loss to Rockford, the Griffins are in the playoffs.