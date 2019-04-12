GRPS announces dates to make up snow days

Posted 5:06 PM, April 12, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools have announced dates to make up classes that were cancelled by inclement weather.

The district had 11 snow days this year. State law allows for six snow days and Grand Rapids schools received a waiver for an additional three, giving it nine forgiven days.

While school districts across the state are working with lawmakers to pass a bill to forgive more canceled school days, GRPS says it isn’t confident legislation will be passed in time.

Because of that, make-up days are scheduled for June 3-4. Both dates will be half-days.

