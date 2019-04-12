× Illegal connections could cause sewage backup in Texas Twp.

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials say illegal sump pump connections to Kalamazoo’s sewer system have left Texas Township sewer lift stations in imminent danger of being overwhelmed.

The lift stations were designed to process normal flow to each home it is connected to, but the illegal connections are forcing an auxiliary and backup pump to be used non-stop. If there were to be an equipment malfunction, the system will be overwhelmed and could cause raw sewage to back up into homes and Eagle Lake.

Texas Township sent out letters to all homes in the affected areas to ask that illegal connections are taken off.

Officials from Texas, Eagle and Crooked Lake townships will make a presentation to the Barry County Commission at 4 p.m. April 16.