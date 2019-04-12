Injured gymnast: ‘My pain is not your entertainment’
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A college gymnast is asking social media to stop sharing the video of her devastating leg injuries because “my pain is not your entertainment.”
Auburn senior Samantha Cerio wrote on Twitter Wednesday that seeing her “knees bent unnaturally in real life was horrible enough,” but she says continuing to see the video and photos because people feel entitled to repost them “is not okay.”
Cerio’s legs buckled during a floor exercise when she landed badly at the end of a tumbling run during an NCAA regional semifinal last Friday. She had surgery on Monday for injuries that included multiple torn ligaments in both knees.
The athlete posted on Instagram that the meet was her “final night as a gymnast.”
2 comments
KaitlynJenner
What a whinny brat. This is the life you chose for yourself, you would have no problem if people played a video of you winning a gold medal.
You put yourself out there, and this is what happened. You have eaten your cake already… enjoy your retirement, because with your attitude, no one will care one iota about you again.
Marcia Cook
You are one nasty person. You need to grow up and act like a decent human being and respect others. I definitely would not share this video. Maybe take a look at yourself as you are a very unhappy person. Maybe make some changes in your life to make yourself happy. This young lady has a lot to deal with and your nastiness should not be one of them. Were you never taught if you can’t say something nice don’t say anything at all? If not, please learn it now.