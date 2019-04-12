JDRF Promise Gala to raise money for diabetes research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diabetes affects over 100 million people in the United States, and each day there are thousands of professionals working to find a cure with help from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The Michigan Great Lakes Chapter of JDRF is hosting their 21st annual Promise Gala, a huge event that helps fund the research fighting diabetes, and is asking the community to attend and help raise money for a good cause.

The night will include a cocktail reception, a multi-course dinner, open bar, Brazilian and Samba-themed entertainment, and an auction. Auction items include a personal flight to Traverse City, Boyne or Mackinac Island, a Bon Appétit Kitchen private tour and 1 World Trade Center NYC Experience, and a one-week stay at a luxurious townhome in Frisco, Colorado.

The event will also have its signature Find a Cure program, where 100 percent of tax-deductible contributions drive research for artificial pancreas technology, beta cell replacement therapies, and other critical JDRF research priorities.

Guests are encouraged to dress black-tie, but it's not required.

Ticket cost $200 each, plus sponsorships are still available.

The gala will take place at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel on April 26 from 6-11 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit jdrf.org/greatlakeswest.