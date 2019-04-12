JDRF Promise Gala to raise money for diabetes research

Posted 10:47 AM, April 12, 2019, by

Diabetes affects over 100 million people in the United States, and each day there are thousands of professionals working to find a cure with help from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The Michigan Great Lakes Chapter of JDRF is hosting their 21st annual Promise Gala, a huge event that helps fund the research fighting diabetes, and is asking the community to attend and help raise money for a good cause.

The night will include a cocktail reception, a multi-course dinner, open bar, Brazilian and Samba-themed entertainment, and an auction. Auction items include a personal flight to Traverse City, Boyne or Mackinac Island, a Bon Appétit Kitchen private tour and 1 World Trade Center NYC Experience, and a one-week stay at a luxurious townhome in Frisco, Colorado.

The event will also have its signature Find a Cure program, where 100 percent of tax-deductible contributions drive research for artificial pancreas technology, beta cell replacement therapies, and other critical JDRF research priorities.

Guests are encouraged to dress black-tie, but it's not required.

Ticket cost $200 each, plus sponsorships are still available.

The gala will take place at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel on April 26 from 6-11 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit jdrf.org/greatlakeswest.

