× Jenison High School students working to ‘save the bees’

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jenison High School students are working to bring awareness to the importance bumblebees have to the world.

The school’s student council started a social action campaign this month, making plans to build two bee hives at a nearby farm and to hold a movie night to raise money.

Vanessa Tran started learning about bees when she wrote an eighth-grade essay on a random topic.

“I have no idea why, but I just wanted to choose it, and then just doing research for it, I just kind of learned that bees are super important,” Tran said. “They help with our crops and that is where we get our food, and then I was kind of shocked that there wasn’t more conversations or movement to help save them because they were dying.”

After learning about what was happening to bees, she decided she wanted to do something about it. She got that opportunity after becoming a member of the student council.

“I was given the opportunity to lead my own committee or kind of make my own thing and so then I threw out the idea ‘save the bees’ and ‘they’re in danger, we should do something about them,’ and people supported me,” Tran said. “So, I just started emailing local businesses and then some responded and we kind of talked things out and that we’d be working with Post Family Farms.”

Move night, featuring “The Bee Movie” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jenison High School. Admission is free, but the group is hoping to raise $1,000 through donations.

The money raised will go towards the bee hives at Post Family Farms.