Man shot while watching TV inside Benton Harbor home

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot while watching TV inside his Benton Harbor home.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Colby Avenue, east of Broadway.

Police said several shots were fired in the direction of a home, resulting in the 60-year-old being shot. The shooting is still under investigation, but police say it could be gang-related.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety detective tip line at 269-834-0293.