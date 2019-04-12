Man shot while watching TV inside Benton Harbor home

Posted 3:53 PM, April 12, 2019, by

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot while watching TV inside his Benton Harbor home.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Colby Avenue, east of Broadway.

Police said several shots were fired in the direction of a home, resulting in the 60-year-old being shot. The shooting is still under investigation, but police say it could be gang-related.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety detective tip line at 269-834-0293.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.