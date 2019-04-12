Men wear high heels to bring awareness to violence against women

Posted 4:48 PM, April 12, 2019, by

COLDWATER, Mich. — Dozens of men in a variety of professions wore high heels to make a video to promote an event raising awareness for domestic and sexual violence.

Walk A Mile in Their Shoes is an annual event held in Branch County to support and educate the community about domestic and sexual violence. Some of the activities in the event include a 5K run/walk, a pancake breakfast, a march against domestic and sexual violence and more.

Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, a sponsor of the event, released a promotional video Friday showing men in banks, offices, warehouses and all over town wearing high heels.

This year’s Walk a Mile will be held on April 27 at the Coach Eby Youth and Family Center in Coldwater. For more information, visit the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.