× Men wear high heels to bring awareness to violence against women

COLDWATER, Mich. — Dozens of men in a variety of professions wore high heels to make a video to promote an event raising awareness for domestic and sexual violence.

Walk A Mile in Their Shoes is an annual event held in Branch County to support and educate the community about domestic and sexual violence. Some of the activities in the event include a 5K run/walk, a pancake breakfast, a march against domestic and sexual violence and more.

Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, a sponsor of the event, released a promotional video Friday showing men in banks, offices, warehouses and all over town wearing high heels.

This year’s Walk a Mile will be held on April 27 at the Coach Eby Youth and Family Center in Coldwater. For more information, visit the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence website.