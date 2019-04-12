New Title Boxing Club to open in Grandville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich.-- Grandville will soon be home to a new Title Boxing Club.

It'll be located at 4499 Ivanrest Avenue SW, Suite E.

The club opens in July but there are perks for those who sign up now, including $30 less a month on memberships, don't pay anything until July and a welcome kit.

You can sign up every Friday 1-8pm, Saturday 1-8pm and Sunday 1-6pm from now until the club opens. You can do so inside Rivertown Mall.

Follow Title Boxing Club Grandville on Facebook and Instagram, or email them at Grandville@titleboxingclub.com

