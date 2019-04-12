New Title Boxing Club to open in Grandville

Posted 10:36 AM, April 12, 2019, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich.-- Grandville will soon be home to a new Title Boxing Club.

It'll be located at 4499 Ivanrest Avenue SW, Suite E.

The club opens in July but there are perks for those who sign up now, including $30 less a month on memberships, don't pay anything until July and a welcome kit.

You can sign up every Friday 1-8pm, Saturday 1-8pm and Sunday 1-6pm from now until the club opens. You can do so inside Rivertown Mall.

Follow Title Boxing Club Grandville on Facebook and Instagram, or email them at Grandville@titleboxingclub.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.