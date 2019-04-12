× Sen. Bernie Sanders to make stop in Coopersville on Saturday

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. President, will make a stop in West Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Sanders is holding rallies in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania this weekend. He’ll also be making stops in Indiana and Ohio.

Sanders’ Coopersville appearance will not be open to the public. He’ll be meeting with members of UA Local 174 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. FOX 17 will be in Coopersville for the event and we’ll have more on FOX 17 News at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

He starts Saturday meeting with the community in Gary, Indiana and ends the day with a rally in Warren, Michigan at Macomb Community College. The rally is open to the public.

Friday, Sanders is holding a rally in Madison, Wisconsin. On Sunday, he’ll meet with workers in Lordstown, Ohio, before heading to a rally in Pittsburgh, PA.