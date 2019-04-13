Winter Weather Advisory Issued

4-year-old inside carjacked vehicle; Detroit police searching

Posted 5:23 PM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, April 13, 2019

 

Photo Gallery

Inline

(FOX 2) – Detroit Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the 15000 block of Joy Road around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a mother went inside the New Urban Beauty Supply Store and left her 4-year-old son in the vehicle. The suspect then entered the vehicle and escaped with the child inside.

The vehicle, a tan 2014 Fords Fusion with heavy damage to the driver’s side, was recovered in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick. The child was not in the vehicle.

Police describes the suspect as a black male, wearing a black skull cap and black sweatpants with a stripes along the side of the legs.

The victim, Darnell Rutlege is described as a black male, 4 years of age, 3 – 4 ft. tall, medium complexion, sandy brown colored hair (short). He is wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a red t-shirt underneath, navy blue sweatpants and boot style braces on his legs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.