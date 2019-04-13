4-year-old inside carjacked vehicle; Detroit police searching

– Detroit Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the 15000 block of Joy Road around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a mother went inside the New Urban Beauty Supply Store and left her 4-year-old son in the vehicle. The suspect then entered the vehicle and escaped with the child inside.

The vehicle, a tan 2014 Fords Fusion with heavy damage to the driver’s side, was recovered in the 18000 block of Fitzpatrick. The child was not in the vehicle.

Police describes the suspect as a black male, wearing a black skull cap and black sweatpants with a stripes along the side of the legs.

The victim, Darnell Rutlege is described as a black male, 4 years of age, 3 – 4 ft. tall, medium complexion, sandy brown colored hair (short). He is wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with a red t-shirt underneath, navy blue sweatpants and boot style braces on his legs.