B.C. firefighters douse small fire at large manufacturing plant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire inside a large manufacturing plant in Battle Creek spread to the ceiling Saturday night, but the city says no one was injured.

The fire broke out around 7:23 p.m. at Graphic Packaging International, 79 E. Fountain Street. The location is east of Dickman Road, and southeast of Capital Avenue SW.

The city says in a news release the likely cause of the fire was a machine malfunction: “On initial arrival, personnel from the plant met firefighters to escort them to the location of the fire.

“Two fire crews went interior to fight a fire that started from a ball bearing from a motor on a machine that malfunctioned. The fire spread to surrounding items and caught the ceiling on fire.”

However, fighters from multiple units were dispatched to the scene and put the fire out quickly. The city says damage was isolated to a machine, surrounding items and a small section of the ceiling.