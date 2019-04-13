Davenport softball picks up two big wins over Grand Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Davenport softball continued their short winning streak on Saturday afternoon with two pivotal wins over GLIAC foe Grand Valley at home. The Panthers struck for four home runs in game one and held off a late rally from the Lakers to win 6-5 before a 7-6 win in game two. Davenport is now 13-7 in the GLIAC while Grand Valley falls to 13-5 in conference play.