GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Davenport softball continued their short winning streak on Saturday afternoon with two pivotal wins over GLIAC foe Grand Valley at home. The Panthers struck for four home runs in game one and held off a late rally from the Lakers to win 6-5 before a 7-6 win in game two. Davenport is now 13-7 in the GLIAC while Grand Valley falls to 13-5 in conference play.
Davenport softball picks up two big wins over Grand Valley
-
Grand Valley wins GLIAC championship, headed to the NCAA tournament
-
GVSU women clinch outright GLIAC title with win over Davenport
-
Davenport comes away with impressive GLIAC win over Grand Valley
-
Davenport tops Northwood, maintains first place in the GLIAC
-
Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport
-
-
Davenport tops GVSU, finishes regular season on 12-game winning streak
-
Tidey wins 300th game as Davenport tops Aquinas
-
Davenport tops Wisconsin-Parkside in battle of GLIAC division leaders
-
Davenport takes GLIAC South lead after win over Purdue Northwest
-
Ferris State women hold on for close win over Davenport
-
-
Grand Valley softball continues blistering hot start
-
Davenport wins another thriller in overtime over Saginaw Valley
-
From Philadelphia to Grand Rapids: How Dyllon Hudson-Emory landed at Davenport