Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Davenport softball picks up two big wins over Grand Valley

Posted 10:50 AM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, April 13, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Davenport softball continued their short winning streak on Saturday afternoon with two pivotal wins over GLIAC foe Grand Valley at home. The Panthers struck for four home runs in game one and held off a late rally from the Lakers to win 6-5 before a 7-6 win in game two. Davenport is now 13-7 in the GLIAC while Grand Valley falls to 13-5 in conference play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.