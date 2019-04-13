Fire breaks out on first night of the Coachella music festival in California

(CNN) — A fire broke out early Saturday at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The fire, at a mobile shower unit at the Empire Polo Club grounds, was reported at 2:06 a.m. local time, Riverside County Fire Department said. Four engines responded to the scene, near the center of the venue.

One trailer was damaged, while a second was destroyed, they said. How the fire started wasn’t immediately clear.

Coachella kicked off Friday with Donald Glover, who raps and sings as Childish Gambino, as the headliner of the annual arts and music festival held over two weekends in April. Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are due to headline Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Other event performers include Kacey Musgraves, Blackpink, Janelle Monáe, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Bad Bunny, Khalid, Ella Mai, H.E.R. and actor Idris Elba, who is also an accomplished DJ.

YouTube will offer a curated livestream of both weekends’ performances, a first for the video-sharing site.

13 APR 19 10:22 ET
By Deanna Hackney, CNN
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

