KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gas leak has closed the area surrounding the 200 block of West Maple.

According to officials, a work crew hit a gas line this morning, causing the leak. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers is on scene with police, but officials expect to have the area closed off for the next hour or so.

Police are blocking West Maple Street and Park Street and asking everyone to avoid the area until repairs are finished.