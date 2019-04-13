Grand Rapids school board holds meeting to discuss superintendent search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS -- The Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is down to two candidates for its next superintendent.

After interviewing Dr. Adrian Talley and Dr. Devon Horton on April 8th, the board decided to reconvene Saturday morning to further discuss the search for the school district's next leader.

That meeting is taking place this morning beginning at 8 a.m. at the Franklin Campus Auditorium, 1331 Franklin SE, and is open to the public. For those who cannot make it, there will be a live stream hosted at http://live.grps.org.