Making memories at ‘Best Prom Ever’ 2019

SPARTA, Mich. — Over 1,000 people came out to this year’s ‘Best Prom Ever’ held at Sparta High School.

The dance is held annually with the goal of giving all differently-abled guests, ages 14-100, a magical night out.   ‘Best Prom Ever’ relies heavily on the generosity of donations and volunteers.

This year saw Eastern Floral donating 400 long-stemmed red roses to be handed out to guests as they entered.  A few traditions returning from previous years: photographers, photo booths, limo rides and of course dancing.

Organizer Renee Wyman tells FOX 17 that many of the volunteers making the event happen are actually students themselves, “I teach a class for students with mild cognitive impairments.. we do a lot of the planning as part of our life and vocational skills planning.”

One of her students, Gabriel Bogart, telling us, “It was exhausting.. it was a lot of work. But we got through it and the results are awesome… We really did a lot of work, it wasn’t just me.. my friends were there to help me and I think it came out very very well.”

“Honestly, it’s been a joy to my heart to just be there for everybody,” student/volunteer Makenzie Heaven said.

To find out more information about ‘Best Prom Ever’ and how to help their cause, visit their website here.

