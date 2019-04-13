Man in hospital after crashing car into tree

Posted 7:30 AM, April 13, 2019, by

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is in the hospital this morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree near 20 Mile Road in Clarendon Township.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old man driving westbound on T Drive S. ran off the road around 2 a.m., thereafter striking a tree. He was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Tekonsha Fire Department, authorities said.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the driver was flown from the scene to Bronson Hospital by AirCare. He has been identified as a resident of Tekonsha.

The crash remains under investigation, but initial indications are that alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt were contributing factors.

