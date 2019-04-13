Michigan State holding global community service day

Posted 11:53 AM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, April 13, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Students, alumni and employees of Michigan State University participate in community service projects in the U.S., Asia and Middle East.

The Global Day of Service , is part of a year-round initiative called “Spartans Will. Serve.” In addition to projects across the U.S., there are five international sites: four in China and one in Egypt.

Efforts include helping the homeless, participating in food drives and forest restoration, as well as cleanup efforts along highways, in parks and natural areas.

Organizers say the number of international projects has grown along with the alumni base of the East Lansing school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.