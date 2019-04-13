Police investigating armed robbery at Marathon gas station

Posted 4:09 AM, April 13, 2019, by

OSHTEMO TWP. — Police are searching for one suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred late Friday night.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Marathon gas station at 5658 W. Main St. just after 11:45 p.m. and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the cashier.

The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and an orange ski mask that covered only the bottom half of his face, fled on foot after the incident, heading north east.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at
269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.