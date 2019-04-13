Police investigating armed robbery at Marathon gas station

OSHTEMO TWP. — Police are searching for one suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred late Friday night.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Marathon gas station at 5658 W. Main St. just after 11:45 p.m. and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the cashier.

The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and an orange ski mask that covered only the bottom half of his face, fled on foot after the incident, heading north east.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at

269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.