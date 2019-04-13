Ready for more? Heaviest snow in over a month has it’s sights set on West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is not done just yet folks. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa from 7 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday.

It is looking more and more likely that on Sunday, West Michigan will see its heaviest snowfall since March 4. Early March brought Grand Rapids 4.3 inches of the frozen stuff. While unlikely, a few cities could actually pick up more than what accumulated then.

Determining how much snow will stick is difficult this time of the year, as warm ground temperatures will melt a lot of what falls. Air temperatures could also be above freezing, throwing another wrench in how much of the snow to stick.

As more snow falls, however, and becomes heavy at times, the temperatures on the ground will cool off and more snow will be able to stick. How long it takes for this to happen and how heavy the snow is are two huge factors in the eventual accumulation.

We are looking at a range of 2-4″, primarily north of I-94, but also west of US-131. Most of the snow will stick to the grass and elevated surfaces but a coating could eventually make it onto the streets by later on Sunday as temperatures continue to cool toward 32°. Amounts and placement of heaviest snow can still change up until the start of the snow, so stay tuned for updates.

Rain and snow will began early tomorrow morning around 4 a.m. and could be heavy at times. Snow should not stick in the morning with the ground temperatures as warm as they are.

After noon, snow will continue, heavy at times, north of I-94. This is when the areas that are experiencing snow will start to see a bit accumulating on the grass and elevated surfaces.

Snow and maybe some sleet will not let up even stretching into the evening, especially around I-96. Around I-94 and south it should stay as mainly rain the entire time with a little snow and sleet for the first couple hours and also during the late evening.

Rain, sleet and snow will slowly come to an end after midnight. During the evening where the snow has been the heaviest, temperatures will likely slide toward the freezing mark for the last few hours of snow, and this is when up to an 1 inch of the frozen mess could accumulate on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

A slick commute Monday morning is a possibility for the counties under the Winter Weather Advisory. Monday’s temperatures will rise well into the 40s and maybe even hit 50 in a few cities, melting most if not all of what stuck by the end of the day. The snow will not last long after it falls.