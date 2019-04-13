Recall alert: Caito Foods fresh-cut melon

Posted 2:36 PM, April 13, 2019, by

Caito Foods is recalling their fresh-cut melons due to risk of salmonella contamination.

The FDA and the CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of the strain Salmonella Carrau.

Stores are pulling Caito Foods pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pre-cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons as precaution.

The CDC is advising the products listed in the FDA recall should not be consumed. Products were distributed in several states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.” the FDA reported.

Most infected by salmonella will start to see symptoms within 12-72 hours after consumption, lasting 4-7 days.

An investigation into the source of the contamination is ongoing, and so far 93 people from 9 states have reported illness from that strain of Salmonella.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.