Recall alert: Caito Foods fresh-cut melon

Caito Foods is recalling their fresh-cut melons due to risk of salmonella contamination.

The FDA and the CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of the strain Salmonella Carrau.

Stores are pulling Caito Foods pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and pre-cut fruit medley products containing any of these melons as precaution.

The CDC is advising the products listed in the FDA recall should not be consumed. Products were distributed in several states including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

“Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.” the FDA reported.

Most infected by salmonella will start to see symptoms within 12-72 hours after consumption, lasting 4-7 days.

An investigation into the source of the contamination is ongoing, and so far 93 people from 9 states have reported illness from that strain of Salmonella.