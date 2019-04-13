Sunshine and snow expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday with increasing cloud cover by late day. Temperatures will work into the upper 40s and lower 50s, but feel a good 10 degrees cooler during the entire day due to breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the west-southwest gusting upwards of 25-30 mph.

Overnight rain and snow showers will start to develop and move in any time after 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning from south to north. We will see most of our rain south of I-94 and most of our snow chances north of I-94. A wintry mix can be seen for everyone with scattered rain and snow showers continuing all day. Much of the snow will arrive late in the day before diminishing overnight heading towards Monday morning.

All in all, we expect a general possible 1-4 inches of wet slushy snow. You can have some travel trouble late on Sunday and for your Monday morning commute. Stay with us for updates throughout the storm.

After some sunshine on Monday will we will rebound back into the 50s and 60s. Showers and possible storms start to come back into play by the middle and end of the work week.