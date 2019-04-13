Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Walmart evacuated in Wyoming after unspecified threat

Posted 6:44 PM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, April 13, 2019

Photos courtesy: Tabatha Brown.

WYOMING, Mich.  — Kent County Dispatch Authority confirms the Walmart store on 54th Street S.W. in Wyoming was evacuated late Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming Public Safety Chief Kim Koster tells FOX 17, “It sounds like the management there decided to close the store…they did receive a threat.”

FOX 17 has a news crew on the scene.

But Chief Koster couldn’t go into deteails about the nature of the threat, or how it was received. “We don’t want to do anything that might hinder the investigation.”

She says Wyoming DPS investigators were still on the scene around 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of people were seen out in the parking lot, waiting to go back inside or preparing to leave in their vehicles. But police said no one would be allowed back in until the all-clear was given by police.

It was unclear when the store would reopen.

 

 

 

