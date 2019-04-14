2nd fatal crash reported during April snowstorm

ALLEGAN CO, Mich — A Hopkins man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and struck a tree.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Michigan State Police responded to reports of a crash on 20th Street, south of 128th Avenue in Hopkins Township. Officials tell FOX 17 in a statement the 32 year-old man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld at this time until Michigan State Police can contact the family.