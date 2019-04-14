Winter Weather Advisory Issued

3-car crash on M37 kills one passenger

Posted 5:47 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:00PM, April 14, 2019

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Three cars were involved in a fatal crash this afternoon, shutting down the intersection of M37 and 108th Avenue at the Kent-Barry County line.

Police responded to reports of the collision around 2 p.m. but they are not able to release the identity of the victims.

Witnesses tell FOX 17 the crash happened in front of their house. When they went out to help the victims  it was obvious that one man was, what she called, “non-responsive”.

The scene has been cleared and drivers are being asked to drive slowly through the thick, slushy snow.

 

