3-car crash on M37 kills one passenger

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Three cars were involved in a fatal crash this afternoon, shutting down the intersection of M37 and 108th Avenue at the Kent-Barry County line.

Police responded to reports of the collision around 2 p.m. but they are not able to release the identity of the victims.

Witnesses tell FOX 17 the crash happened in front of their house. When they went out to help the victims it was obvious that one man was, what she called, “non-responsive”.

The scene has been cleared and drivers are being asked to drive slowly through the thick, slushy snow.