‘Chopped’ winner opens new restaurant in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich– A new restaurant is getting ready to open its doors in West Michigan, and if you’re a fan of the show Chopped, you may recognize its Executive Chef.

Missy Corey won the episode of Season 11 called, “Ready, Set, Escargot!” which aired in 2012.

“It felt like I was competing against a bunch of men that were older than me and had a lot more experience than I did at the time,” said Corey.

She was also named one of the top female chefs in Chicago by Thrillist.

Now Corey, is teaming up with farmer and garden designer Ryan Beck, and pastry chef Bryan Kemp to open Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions.

The restaurant, located on Blue Star Highway, will feature farm-fresh and local ingredients. Corey and her team also plan to reclaim old-fashioned foods and serve them up to the community.

“We just really centered the menu around things that we love, things that we hope other people will love, things that maybe bring a bit of nostalgia,” said Corey. “Something that you had in your childhood that will bring a smile to everybody’s face.”

Pennyroyal also plans to host private events in the small building next door called the Little White Barn. They will also host workshops on things like herb use, butchery and even butter making.

Corey and her team say they’re excited to bring the art of cooking to a place that’s already known for its creativity.

” We have also really loved the fact that Saugatuck is an arts community,” Corey told FOX 17

The restaurant plans to host an open house with samples on April 20.

Pennyroyal is also looking for team members for both the kitchen and front of house. If you’re interested, you can apply here.