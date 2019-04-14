Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down across US, Europe

Posted 9:11 AM, April 14, 2019, by

The Facebook logo is displayed at the 2018 CeBIT technology trade fair on June 12, 2018 in Hanover, Germany. The 2018 CeBIT is running from June 11-15. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

(AP) Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down.

All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were not loading as of early Sunday morning.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook has been down since 6:30 a.m. EST in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.

An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter globally.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.