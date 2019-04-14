Gun Lake Tribe holding free electronics recycling event

BRADLEY, Mich. — The Gun Lake Tribe is hosting an electronic recycling event on April 16th from 10 a.m-2p.m. near their “Public Works” building.

The tribe aims to keep electronics out of landfills, calling electronic waste “a growing concern to our environment.”

Items accepted can be household electronics, cell phones, computers and computer accessories, printers, power cords, radios, televisions and microwaves.

“Electronic waste in our landfills can leak harmful toxins into our soil and groundwater.” Tribe member, James Nye tells FOX 17 in a statement.

Valley City Electronic Recycling will dispose of all items collected properly, having a zero-landfill policy which requires all e-waste to be recycled, refurbished, or reused. The tribe and Valley City Electronic Recycling promise all hard drives will be erased or destroyed.

The tribe asks anyone with unused, old, or broken electronics to bring them to the tribe’s Government Campus at 2848 Mno Bmadzewen Drive, south east of the Gun Lake Casino.