Large fire drill trains first responders and shuts down parts of South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – For the first time in many years the South Haven Fire Department is practicing a five-alarm fire training drill.

This large scale practice will take place Sunday morning, April 14th between 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The drill is essential so fire teams are prepared should they have to fight a large-scale blaze downtown.

It’s been over 40 years since one of these blazes have occurred, but being properly prepared is crucial.

The drill will verify how much water the department could pump if ever needed.

Fire teams will pump several thousand gallons of water from the Black River and surrounding fire hydrants downtown.

That water will flow into the street storm sewer and back into the river. Practicing this will shut down downtown streets by Center, Quaker and Williams during the times of the drill.

While South Haven Fire Fighters practice, fire and law enforcement departments in Van Buren and Allegan counties will be assisting, as well as the Van Buren County Emergency Preparedness Office.