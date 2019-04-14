Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Thousands of women brave wintry weather to raise money, celebrate Title IX

Posted 1:54 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55PM, April 14, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of women braved the cold weather Sunday to run in the Gazelle Girl 5k, 10k and half marathon including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The Gazelle Girl run was originally created to shed light on Title IX which is a law that made discrimination between men’s and women’s educational programs illegal.  Since starting the race, the organizers continue to promote the importance of Title IX and its impact on expanding sports for females at the high school and college levels.

The race also raises money for women’s charities such as Grand Rapids Opportunity for Women, Girls of the Run of Kent and Muskegon Counties, GROW, YWCA and the Gazelle Sports Foundation.

