U-of-Michigan tells students: International visitor has measles

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is informing students and staff that an international visitor who has returned home has been diagnosed with measles.

The university says anyone who was in certain campus buildings from April 1 through April 5 should monitor themselves for rash, fever or other symptoms. The locations are the Intramural Sports Building, North Quad Complex and the Angell Hall Courtyard Computing Site.

There could have been exposure away from campus, too. A list of locations is at http://www.washtenaw.org .

The case is not part of the official Michigan measles count, which stands at 39. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reduced the count by two Friday after additional tests ruled out the highly contagious disease .

Health officials still are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t received the vaccine in the past. The number of measles cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.