× Woman gets decades in prison for girl’s death

PAW PAW, Mich. — A woman was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for the murder of her 3-year-old stepdaughter.

Kate George will serve 31-50 years in prison on charges of first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder in the death of Sophia Ernet-Kucsera.

Sophia died in September 2018. Police were called to a home in Van Buren County on reports that the girl wasn’t breathing, and investigators later learned her mouth was taped shut.

Sophia’s father is also charged in the case, and is expected to be sentenced later this month.