Woman gets decades in prison for girl’s death

Posted 4:55 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, April 15, 2019

PAW PAW, Mich. — A woman was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for the murder of her 3-year-old stepdaughter.

Kate George will serve 31-50 years in prison on charges of first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder in the death of Sophia Ernet-Kucsera.

Sophia died in September 2018. Police were called to a home in Van Buren County on reports that the girl wasn’t breathing, and investigators later learned her mouth was taped shut.

Sophia’s father is also charged in the case, and is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.