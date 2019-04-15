Drive assistant Donnie Tyndall previews the Pistons in the playoffs

Posted 4:00 PM, April 15, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Former Tennessee head coach and current Grand Rapids Drive assistant Donnie Tyndall joined us in studio for the Sunday Sports Sizzle to preview the Pistons vs. Bucks. Detroit dropped game one, 121-86 on the road without an injured Blake Griffin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.