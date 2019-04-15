GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Former Tennessee head coach and current Grand Rapids Drive assistant Donnie Tyndall joined us in studio for the Sunday Sports Sizzle to preview the Pistons vs. Bucks. Detroit dropped game one, 121-86 on the road without an injured Blake Griffin.
Drive assistant Donnie Tyndall previews the Pistons in the playoffs
