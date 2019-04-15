Faith-based adoption agency sues after Michigan settlement

Posted 3:36 PM, April 15, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A faith-based adoption agency is suing Michigan, challenging a settlement that prevents them from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.

St. Vincent Catholic Charities and a couple who adopted five children filed a federal lawsuit Monday, less than a month after Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the agreement. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sued the state in 2017 on behalf of lesbian couples who allege they were turned away because they’re gay.

Michigan contracts with private agencies to place children from troubled homes with new families.

A Republican-enacted law says child-placement agencies aren’t required to provide any services that conflict with their religious beliefs. But the settlement says the law does not apply if agencies are under contract with the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.