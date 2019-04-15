× Forest Hills Central football players continue to lead way for lacrosse team

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Forest Hills Central seniors Tate Hallock, Luke Majick and Cam Deines continue to lead the way on the field for the Rangers.

This time, it’s as members of the lacrosse team instead of on the football field.

Hallock was an outstanding safety and wide out for the Rangers and has committed to Michigan State, while Majick was the team’s starting quarterback and Deines was the team’s starting running back.

Now, they’re helping Central to an undefeated start in lacrosse.

“I love that most of our team is multi-sport athletes,” lacrosse head coach Andy Shira said.

All three players serve as captains for the lacrosse team and continue to lead their teammates this spring.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who play both football and lacrosse,” Majick said. “Lacrosse is a lot more managing the players because in football everyone is always bought in.”

“Everyone on the team has either played football together or lacrosse in prior years so we’re all tightly bonded,” Deines added.

The bonds are evident when you watch the players practice and play in games.

“These two are my best friends,” Hallock said about Deines and Majick. “We have great chemistry, a connection through football and basketball when we used to play basketball too, they’re just my brothers.”

Shira has seen the relationship the three senior captains have firsthand and says it’s a big reason for the team’s success.

“It’s really cool to see their bond, they’re always together, on the field, off the field, in lifting, conditioning, team dinners they’re always around each other,” he said.

Hallock, Majick and Deines helped the Rangers to the 2017 state football semifinal and were also a part of the state championship lacrosse team in 2016 as freshmen. Now, they’re looking back to the 2016 campaign and understand what it will take to win a state title this year.

“Just the leadership of everyone,” Majick said on his memory of his freshman season. “Everyone was always bought in, came to practice every day working hard.”

“Team chemistry is a big one as well as senior leadership,” Deines added. “The seniors did a really good job because they always fell one game short, so they really wanted to win it that year.”

Shira was defensive coordinator for FHC lacrosse prior to taking the head coaching position prior to last season and has been around for the progression of the three players over their four years.

“When we bring guys up at a young age, they really get to see the speed and intensity that we play with and the work ethic that it’s going to take to maintain that,” he said.

The Rangers have finished as state runner-up the past two seasons and are hoping this year will be different, just like it was in 2016.

“This year, I feel like we’re more together, it’s going to be special,” Hallock said.

“With senior year coming towards an end we want to go out strong, we’re going to keep pushing hard and get to that state championship,” Majick smiled.

The Rangers will host 13-time state champion Brother Rice in a big showdown Tuesday evening.