Forest Hills Central lacrosse set to host state power Brother Rice

ADA, Mich -- Brother Rice is a program that has won 13 state championships. In fact, 2018 was the first time the Warriors didn't win a state title after falling to Detroit Catholic Central. On Tuesday night, Forest Hills Central gets set to host the state powerhouse. The Rangers defeated Brother Rice last season on the road and now get set for the Warriors to come to them.

"For that type of program to come over here and play us is special," head coach Andy Shira said, "it might be one of, if not the biggest home game we've had here. It's going to be special for this program and we're looking forward to it, we want to take advantage of it while we have it here."

The Rangers' senior captains are very familiar with Brother Rice and how good the program is.

"They're a great team," senior Luke Majick said, "they're always great, they had a little bit of a down year [last season] but this year they're as good as they usually are [this year] and it should be a good game."

"It's going to be a really physical game," senior defenseman Cam Deines said, "after being them last year I think they'll be really fired up about it, so it should be a fun game."

"I think it's sweet, it's been a battle the last two years at least and last year we got them for the first time in a long time," senior Tate Hallock added, "this year is a new year so we'll see what happens tomorrow."