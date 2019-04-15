Foster parent in Muskegon charged with criminal sexual conduct

Posted 3:13 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, April 15, 2019

Mark Sorensen (Courtesy Muskegon Co Jail)

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A licensed foster care parent is facing criminal charges in Muskegon County.

Mark Sorensen, 60, is facing two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.  It is unclear at this time what he is alleged to have done.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Sorensen was first licensed as a foster parent by Bethany Christian Services in January of 2012. The license he currently holds will expire in July of 2020.

Criminal sexual conduct charges will prompt an investigation by Children’s Protective Services as well as a licensing investigation.  The department would also determine whether any foster children in his care would need to be moved to another home to keep them safe and minimize any associated trauma.

Based on the results of that investigation, Sorensen may lose his license to be a foster parent.

It is unknown whether or not Sorensen currently has foster children in his care.

FOX 17 has reached out to Bethany Christian Services for comment but has yet to hear back.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.