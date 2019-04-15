× Foster parent in Muskegon charged with criminal sexual conduct

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A licensed foster care parent is facing criminal charges in Muskegon County.

Mark Sorensen, 60, is facing two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct. It is unclear at this time what he is alleged to have done.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Sorensen was first licensed as a foster parent by Bethany Christian Services in January of 2012. The license he currently holds will expire in July of 2020.

Criminal sexual conduct charges will prompt an investigation by Children’s Protective Services as well as a licensing investigation. The department would also determine whether any foster children in his care would need to be moved to another home to keep them safe and minimize any associated trauma.

Based on the results of that investigation, Sorensen may lose his license to be a foster parent.