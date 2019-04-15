GR wheelchair athlete finishes 4th in Boston Marathon

Posted 5:45 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47PM, April 15, 2019

BOSTON — A Grand Rapids man finished took fourth place in the wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Matthew Chaffee crossed the finish line with a time of 1:13:36, giving him an average of 2:48 per mile.

Chaffee spent at least three hours per day on a training bike this winter to prepare for racing season. In all, he rode about 2,100 miles before the 26.2 in Boston.

His hard work paid off, as he finished with the fourth-best time in his group to reach his goal of a top-five finish.

Now that Chaffee has finished the Boston Marathon, he is working towards qualifying the 2020 Paralympics.

