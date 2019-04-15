Grand Rapids and Muskegon set snowfall records

Posted 10:59 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, April 15, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sunday's snowfall will go down in the record books.

Grand Rapids and Muskegon blasted through previous records for April 14.  The official weather station at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport recorded 4.1 inches of snowfall for Grand Rapids, which broke the previous record of 1.6 inches, which was set in 2014.  At the Muskegon airport, the weather station recorded 6.7 inches of snow, which beat the record of 2.0 inches, which was set in 1905.

Other area official snowfall totals were:

  • Big Rapids - 8.0 inches
  • Newaygo - 8.0 inches
  • White Cloud - 7.5 inches
  • Morley - 7.0 inches
  • Norton Shores - 6.8 inches
  • Spring Lake - 6.5 inches
  • Howard City - 6.0 inches
  • Hesperia - 6.0 inches
  • Nunica - 6.0 inches
  • Whitehall - 6.0 inches
  • Grand Haven - 4.5 inches
  • Grandville - 3.3 inches

Add your photos to the gallery below...before it all melts. We could hit 70 degrees on Thursday!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Submit your photo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Unslaved

    This is a small taste of what’s to come over the next few winters and springs. The only type of “weather” that will happen is severe weather. Look up “grand solar minimum” if you want to learn more.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.