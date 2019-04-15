Grand Rapids and Muskegon set snowfall records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sunday's snowfall will go down in the record books.
Grand Rapids and Muskegon blasted through previous records for April 14. The official weather station at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport recorded 4.1 inches of snowfall for Grand Rapids, which broke the previous record of 1.6 inches, which was set in 2014. At the Muskegon airport, the weather station recorded 6.7 inches of snow, which beat the record of 2.0 inches, which was set in 1905.
Other area official snowfall totals were:
- Big Rapids - 8.0 inches
- Newaygo - 8.0 inches
- White Cloud - 7.5 inches
- Morley - 7.0 inches
- Norton Shores - 6.8 inches
- Spring Lake - 6.5 inches
- Howard City - 6.0 inches
- Hesperia - 6.0 inches
- Nunica - 6.0 inches
- Whitehall - 6.0 inches
- Grand Haven - 4.5 inches
- Grandville - 3.3 inches
Add your photos to the gallery below...before it all melts. We could hit 70 degrees on Thursday!
2 comments
Unslaved
This is a small taste of what’s to come over the next few winters and springs. The only type of “weather” that will happen is severe weather. Look up “grand solar minimum” if you want to learn more.
Iamct01
Clean that snow off your car roof, you trying to kill unborn babies.