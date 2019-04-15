Grand Rapids and Muskegon set snowfall records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Sunday's snowfall will go down in the record books.

Grand Rapids and Muskegon blasted through previous records for April 14. The official weather station at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport recorded 4.1 inches of snowfall for Grand Rapids, which broke the previous record of 1.6 inches, which was set in 2014. At the Muskegon airport, the weather station recorded 6.7 inches of snow, which beat the record of 2.0 inches, which was set in 1905.

Other area official snowfall totals were:

Big Rapids - 8.0 inches

Newaygo - 8.0 inches

White Cloud - 7.5 inches

Morley - 7.0 inches

Norton Shores - 6.8 inches

Spring Lake - 6.5 inches

Howard City - 6.0 inches

Hesperia - 6.0 inches

Nunica - 6.0 inches

Whitehall - 6.0 inches

Grand Haven - 4.5 inches

Grandville - 3.3 inches

Add your photos to the gallery below...before it all melts. We could hit 70 degrees on Thursday!