× Hudsonville man claims responsibility for damaging dozens of mailboxes

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – A 39-year-old Hudsonville man has come forward, telling Ottawa County deputies that he damaged several mailboxes over the weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says they received 29 reports from residents of damaged mailboxes in the area of 36th Avenue and Lenters Road in Georgetown Township during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 14. Investigators say the man called the Sheriff’s Office late Sunday afternoon and claimed responsibility for the damage.

The man is not currently in custody, but the report is being forwarded to the Ottawa County Prosecutor for possible charges.