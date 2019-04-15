Hudsonville man claims responsibility for damaging dozens of mailboxes

Posted 11:58 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, April 15, 2019

Courtesy of Kristi Hale

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – A 39-year-old Hudsonville man has come forward, telling Ottawa County deputies that he damaged several mailboxes over the weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says they received 29 reports from residents of damaged mailboxes in the area of 36th Avenue and Lenters Road in Georgetown Township during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 14. Investigators say the man called the Sheriff’s Office late Sunday afternoon and claimed responsibility for the damage.

The man is not currently in custody, but the report is being forwarded to the Ottawa County Prosecutor for possible charges.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.