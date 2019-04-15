Kalamazoo offering amnesty next month for some outstanding warrants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Residents who have low-level misdemeanor warrants for their arrest in Kalamazoo have a chance at amnesty next month.

The 8th District Court will hold their second annual Amnesty Day on May 17. Citizens of the Kalamazoo metro area can address their “low-level nonviolent misdemeanor warrants and hopefully avoid incarceration.

The Friend of the Court will not address outstanding warrants, but will be onsite to help people remedy their cases.

Those wishing to participate need to be prescreened at First Congregational Church at 345 West Michigan Avenue from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 17. After being screened, those who qualify will be directed to a courtroom at 8th District Court at 227 W. Michigan Avenue. Criminal defense attorneys will also be available for advice.

The court says that if you already have a scheduled arraignment or other court date, you are not eligible for Amnesty Day.