Local man defying the odds at Boston Marathon

Posted 8:36 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, April 15, 2019

We first introduced you to Nick Nieboer back in February when he was training  to hand cycle at the Boston Marathon. We caught back up with him before he left to get a closer look at just how far he has come. Nieboer was born with spina bifida. “My spinal cord is disconnected at a certain point in my back. There are surgeries you can maybe do to fix that, but it’s a lot of money and I`m happy with the way I am. It makes me more unique,” he said.

Neiboer has embraced who he is and set the bar high to reach his full potential.  “It`s a dream come true. It really is. I never would have thought that I would have something like this happen to me,” he said.

