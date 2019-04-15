Man sentenced to over 30 years in prison for producing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Ledge man was sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Kevin Scott Konen, 52, was sentenced in Grand Rapids to 380 months in prison, plus ten years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge.

According to Birge, Konen led a double life of being a family man and upstanding member of the community while also preying on children.

Birge says that Konen used an online persona of “Jenny Mays” on social media and befriended girls and boys and encouraged them to take sexually explicit photos of themselves. He would then use another alias of “Alyssa Pietrzak” and extort the victims and demand they send him the photos. He also had another persona, “Denny Ha”, who would promise that he could help the victims remove the pictures, but needed the victims user names and passwords. He would then look for more pictures.