Mid-April snow knocks out power for parts of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN. – West Michigan’s mid-April snow is affecting more than just people’s spring fever.

Spokesperson for Consumers Energy, Roger Morgenstern tells me, “We’ve had about 20,000 people affected by this snowstorm.”

That’s right, 20,000 people state wide lost power due to the heavy spring snow.

Muskegon and Ottawa county being hit especially bad with snow totals up to 6.7 inches.

“We had a couple hundred downed wires in that area alone which is pretty unusual, but the weight of that snow, a lot of weight on tree branches, got into the wires and created a lot of downed wires and power outages;” explains Morgenstern.

Now Consumers Energy teams are working around the clock to help restore every home, and business’s power.

Morgenstern says, “We do expect most of our customers to be back on by midnight tonight, but in some of the harder hit areas including the areas there in Crockery Township, Southern Muskegon County, Norton Shores area, it might be before noon on Tuesday before everyone is restored.”

As the snow melts, lights will turn back on… at least for the time being.

“This is Michigan, we’ll deal with whatever mother nature gives us, and we’ll hit right back. Who knows! It might be thunderstorms this weekend, but we’ll be ready,” says Morgenstern.

Consumers Energy would also like to remind you to always stay away from a downed wires.

If you see one call 9-11 and Consumers Energy because it could still be live.