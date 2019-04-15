Montcalm Co. man seriously hurt in morning crash on US-131

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Howard City man was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning in Montcalm County.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on southbound US-131 near exit 120, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say the 42-year-old Howard City man was assisting a family member whose vehicle had slid off the highway when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old woman.  Police say that woman lost control of her vehicle due to slippery conditions and hit the rear of the man’s vehicle.

The man suffered head injuries and serious injuries to his lower body. He was flown to Spectrum Health by Aeromed.

The woman was taken to Spectrum Health with non-life threatening injuries.

