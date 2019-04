Holland, Mich. — A repaving project that began April 13 means you will be dealing with lane closures on I-196 in both directions between Byron Road and M-40 until June and again in the fall.

Traffic shifts will be added to the lane closures at times.

The project is timeline is split to minimize delays during the peak summer months.

Work will continue on I-196 until June 10. Then final repaving will be done in the fall.

Some bridge work is included in the $10-million project.