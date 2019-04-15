Nana’s Run raising funds in the fight against ALS

Posted 11:07 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12AM, April 15, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Nana's Run is once again raising funds in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.  It's a race named in honor of Char Vanderlaan, who lost her battle with ALS. Her granddaughter's Cassandra and Sydney DeVos will host the 6th annual 5K race May 4.

Dr. Joel Phillips from Mercy Health sat down with Cassandra ahead of the event to talk about ALS and services provided to patients.

Proceeds will go to the ALS clinic at the Mercy Health Hauenstein Neuroscience Center in Grand Rapids and to the ALS Association Michigan Chapter.

The race starts at 10 a.m. at Rosa Parks Circle. A brunch at the B.O.B. will follow afterwards.

To learn more information, donate or sign up to join Nana's Run click here. 

