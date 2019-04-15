Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides anonymous and safe way to get rid of excess opioids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly a decade ago, the U.S. Drug Enforcement AGency created National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as a way to encourage people to safely and properly dispose of unwanted medications. Since then, nearly 11 million pounds of medications and medical supplies have been collected and disposed of by law enforcement agencies.

More than 50 percent of opioids aren't used by the intended recipient. Plus when people do dispose of these drugs, they're not thrown away properly which is bad for the environment.

Through National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Spectrum Health Healthier Communities wants to educate the public on how to properly dispose of these drugs. They provide a free and anonymous public service for the disposal of expired or unwanted medications, which will take place in the Widdicomb Building located at 665 Seward Avenue North West.

The purpose of this day is to curtail the circulation of prescription medications and other drugs. They want to implement standards for prescribing opioids, remove excess opioids out of circulation, make the medication available to counteract an overdose and provide access to recovery services for those who are addicted.

This year's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find a drop-off location near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.